Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Anthony Santander left Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres with left hip inflammation.

Santander, 30, left the game in the seventh inning after going 1-for-3 with the Blue Jays leading 5-0.

Jonatan Clase came into the game in place of Santander, recording a two-RBI double in his first at-bat.

The Blue Jays won the series opener 3-0 over the Padres on Tuesday.

Toronto sits in third place in the American League East with a 23-24 record.