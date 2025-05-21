Blue Jays' Santander leaves game vs. Padres with hip inflammation
Anthony Santander - The Canadian Press
Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Anthony Santander left Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres with left hip inflammation.
Santander, 30, left the game in the seventh inning after going 1-for-3 with the Blue Jays leading 5-0.
Jonatan Clase came into the game in place of Santander, recording a two-RBI double in his first at-bat.
The Blue Jays won the series opener 3-0 over the Padres on Tuesday.
Toronto sits in third place in the American League East with a 23-24 record.