The Toronto Blue Jays are waiting for full imaging to come back on top prospect Ricky Tiedemann, who left his start Wednesday at Triple-A Buffalo with forearm tightness, reports TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell.

Tiedemann left after throwing 27 pitches in the first inning, allowing one run on one hit alongside three walks and one strikeout. Mitchell also notes that his velocity was down during the outing.

During a rehab start last week in Single-A, Tiedemann, 21, allowed one earned run on three hits with six strikeouts and zero walks over 3.2 innings, throwing 65 pitches against the Clearwater Threshers, an affiliate for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Tiedemann has already missed time this season due to elbow discomfort and had a 5.63 ERA over three Triple-A starts coming into Wednesday's action.

The Long Beach, Calif. native was selected in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Lakewood High School in California and was the No. 1 player on TSN's Top 50 Blue Jays Prospects list from January.

Jays pitching prospects Brandon Barriera, Adam Macko, Landen Maroudis and Kendry Rojas have also dealt with arm injuries this season.

The Blue Jays enter play Thursday at 42-50, last place in the American League East division and eight-and-a-half games back of the final AL wild-card playoff spot.