TORONTO - A defensive miscue, a couple of choppy hits and it looked like the Toronto Blue Jays were going to let another game slip between their fingers. But reliever Tommy Nance came to the mound with the bases loaded and one out, got his two outs, and turned the game around.

Nance's gutsy performance in the top of the fifth gave the Blue Jays' dugout a boost, with Tyler Heineman doubling in a runner in the bottom of the inning, immediately followed by Myles Straw's two-run single as Toronto fended off the Milwaukee Brewers 8-4 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

"We definitely needed to win, for sure," said Nance, who struck out Andrew Vaughn on four pitches and then induced an Isaac Collins groundout to escape the fifth inning. "We weren't necessarily crushing the ball early, and balls were just getting through and sometimes baseball is funny that way.

"Sometimes that's what you need, and that's what makes baseball so great: you don't have to hit home runs all game or crush the ball. There's other ways to win and that's what I like about this team, we find a way to win."

Toronto split its six-game homestand, taking two wins from the Minnesota Twins but only scratching out Sunday's win over Milwaukee in that three-game series.

The two losses to the National League-leading Brewers — 7-2 on Friday and 4-1 on Saturday — were especially disappointing as Toronto's struggling bullpen was responsible for both of them. On Sunday, however, Brendon Little, Nance (1-0), Louis Varland, Seranthony Dominguez and Jeff Hoffman came out of the bullpen for five scoreless innings after starter Max Scherzer allowed four runs in his four innings.

"We all know we have the ability to go out and do that every single night," said Nance. "If you look at our bullpen, we have some of the best stuff in the big leagues. I truly believe that.

"I think it just comes down to going out and believing it and getting on a roll."

Toronto's win over Milwaukee coupled with the New York Yankees' 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday maintained the Blue Jays' three-game lead in the American League East. The Detroit Tigers' 5-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday kept them atop the AL, half a game better than Toronto.

"Every day is massive," said Straw. "It has nothing to do with the sweep.

"We just need to take one day at a time and try to get a dub at the end of the day."

The Blue Jays (79-58) are hoping for a first-round bye in the AL's post-season, but to do that they need to be one of the top two teams in the league. Splitting the homestand and going 5-5 in their last 10 games has not helped their cause with one month left in the regular season.

Chris Bassitt (11-7) gets the start on Monday as Toronto begins a three-game interleague series in Cincinnati. The Reds will counter with Hunter Greene (5-4).

The Blue Jays then travel to the Bronx for a three-gamer with the Yankees.

"You try to win every series," said Toronto manager John Schneider. "The goal doesn't change. Every single time.

"Doesn't matter who you're playing, where you're playing them. The goal doesn't change. You're trying to win every single series. That's it."

IKF BRB — Isiah Kiner-Falefa was claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates by the Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon, returning the veteran infielder to Toronto.

Kiner-Falefa played 83 games for the Blue Jays in 2024 before being sent to Pittsburgh at last year's trade deadline. He hit .264 with one home run, 35 runs batted in and 15 stolen bases in 119 games for the Pirates this season.

"He's a gamer. He's a winner," said Schneider. "I think it's just bringing in a versatile, winning, grinding type of player.

"It means you can be more aggressive with some pinch hits early, and then have a right-handed bat that you know can make contact, can run, and can play anywhere in the field, really."

By making the waiver claim before Sept. 1, Kiner-Falefa is eligible to play for the Blue Jays in the post-season.

Reliever Yimi Garcia was transferred to the 60-day injured list a day after Schneider announced he would have season-ending surgery to clean up scar tissue in his throwing elbow.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2025.