TORONTO — Will Brennan's solo home run in the fourth inning helped the Cleveland Guardians to a 3-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

Daniel Schneemann had an RBI double in the second and Andres Gimenez drove in another run with a single in the fifth for Cleveland (44-23).

Logan Allen (7-3) only gave up three hits for a run, striking out three, over five innings. Relievers Cade Smith, Scott Barlow, Sam Hentges, Hunter Gaddis and Emmanuel Clase preserved Allen's win. It was Clase's 21st save of the season.

Davis Schneider's RBI single in the sixth was all the offence Toronto (33-36) could muster.

Kevin Gausman (5-5) struck out six over 5 1/3 innings, but allowed three runs on eight hits. Genesis Cabrera, Brendon Little and Zach Pop of Brampton, Ont., came out of Toronto's bullpen.

Back-to-back doubles got the Guardians an early lead in the second inning.

Brennan banged the ball off the right-field wall to easily reach second, then Schneemann doubled to left to bring him home. Gausman induced a popout by Brayan Rocchio and then struck out Bo Naylor of Mississauga, Ont., to limit the damage.

It was only Schneemann's third run batted in of the season, as he has split time between the Guardians and their triple-A affiliate in Columbus, Ohio, this year.

Brennan added to that lead in the fourth, hitting a two-out home run to left field. His sixth of the season came after Gausman threw five consecutive four-seam fastballs to the Cleveland right-fielder. Brennan launched the 92.9 m.p.h. four-seamer 349 feet for a 2-0 lead.

Gimenez tacked on another run for the Guardians in the next inning with an RBI single to right field. Rocchio, who led off the inning with a double to right, slid into home before Toronto catcher Danny Jansen could apply the tag.

Schneider replied for the Blue Jays in the bottom of the sixth. His base hit landed in centre field and gave Ernie Clement time to score from second. Schneider has 33 RBIs on the season, the most on Toronto's lineup.

PRIDE NIGHT — The Blue Jays celebrated Pride Night with rainbow-coloured bunting hanging in the outfield, re-done facing on the home dugout, and gave away 15,000 black corduroy hats with rainbow piping across the brim. They also donated $46,000 with TD Canada Trust to local LGBTQ+ charities.

VOGELBACH DFAed — Utility player Addison Barger was called up from the Blue Jays' triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., hours before the game. Manager John Schneider said that Barger would play in the outfield and at third base. Veteran designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

ON DECK — Toronto's starting pitcher for Saturday's matinee was not announced yet.

Carlos Carrasco (2-5) was scheduled for the Guardians.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2024.