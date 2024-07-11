Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is day-to-day with right calf fascia, manager John Schneider told reporters Thursday.

Bichette left Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants in the fourth inning after experiencing soreness in his right calf, the same calf that landed him on the 10-day injured list last month. He was replaced by Leo Jimenez as the Blue Jays went on to win 10-6.

Bichette is having a down year thus far in 2024, slashing .222/.275/.321 with four home runs and 30 RBI.

Meanwhile, outfielder Daulton Varsho also left Wednesday's win injured, with Schneider calling him day-to-day after the game. He went down in the second inning while attempting to beat out a ground ball back to pitcher Logan Webb. The 28-year-old outfielder slid awkwardly head-first into the bag, walked gingerly after the play, and was removed in favour of Davis Schneider one inning later.

Varsho is slashing .196/.281/.389 with 11 home runs and 37 RBI in 85 games so far this season.

The Blue Jays enter play Thursday at 42-50, last place in the American League East division and eight-and-a-half games back of the final AL wild-card playoff spot.