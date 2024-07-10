Toronto Blue Jays’ Daulton Varsho and Bo Bichette both left the team’s game against the San Francisco Giants early on Wednesday night.

Varsho sustained his injury in the second inning while attempting to beat out a ground ball back to pitcher Logan Webb. The 28-year-old outfielder slid awkwardly head-first into the bag, walked gingerly after the play, and was removed in favour of Davis Schneider one inning later.

Bichette was lifted from the ballgame in the fourth inning after experiencing soreness in his right calf, the same calf that landed him on the 10-day injured list last month. The severity of his latest injury is not known at this time, but it was enough to knock him out of the game. He was replaced by Leo Jimenez.

In his second season with the Blue Jays after coming over via trade from the Arizona Diamondbacks, Varsho is batting .196 with 11 homers and 37 RBI.

Bichette has a .222 average with four home runs and 30 RBI in what has become a down season for the young shortstop.