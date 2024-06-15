Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is dealing with calf soreness, per MLB.com's Keegan Matheson, and is out of the lineup for their game on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians.

Matheson reports that the team will monitor how he feels throughout the day and on Sunday before determining if any additional treatment is required.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa shifts over to shortstop to replace Bichette, while recently-recalled rookie Addison Barger slots in at Kiner-Falefa's usual spot at third base.

Bichette has missed three games this season, and has appeared in 37 straight since May 1.

The 26-year-old has struggled mightily in his 66 games this season, hitting .237 with an on-base percentage of .286 and a slugging percentage of .342, all well short of his career triple slash line of .293/.334/.472.

The Blue Jays have lost three of their last four, and the offence ranks 25th in the major leagues in runs scored this season.