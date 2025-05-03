Bo Bichette hit his first home run in nearly a year Saturday afternoon against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Toronto Blue Jays star shortstop turned on a fastball from Cleveland's Gavin Williams and crushed it over the left field wall for his first home run of the season. It also represented his first longball since May 27 of last year after he dealt with multiple injuries during a difficult 2024.

Bichette entered Saturday's game hitting .285 but slugging just .358, well below his career average of .460. The home run was his 14th RBI of the season and also got the Jays out to a 1-0 first inning lead as they aim to win their fourth game in a row.

Toronto came into play Saturday at 16-16, good for third place in the American League East Division.