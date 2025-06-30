Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette was scratched from the team's starting lineup with right knee soreness ahead of Monday's series opener against the New York Yankees.

Ernie Clement has been moved up to the leadoff spot and will play short while Jonatan Clase gets the start in left field, batting eighth, after being left off of the team's original lineup card.

Bichette, 27, has slashed .272/.311/.427 with 11 home runs and 49 RBI in 356 at-bats for the Blue Jays this season. The two-time All-Star has accumulated a 1.4 WAR in 83 games, good for the sixth-highest mark among position players on the team.

The Blue Jays enter play on Monday with a two-game lead on the third wild card spot in the American League and are just three games back of the Yankees for the division lead.