Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette and third baseman Matt Chapman each left Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians in the sixth inning.

The team later said Bichette left with right quad tightness, while Chapman departed with right middle finger inflammation.

Bichette grounded out to end the fifth inning and appeared to jog slowly toward first base. Espinal then replaced him in the field to begin the top of the sixth. The 25-year-old was playing his eighth game since returning from a knee injury that kept him out of action from July 31 to Aug. 19.

Chapman was also lifted in the sixth, with Whit Merrifield pinch-hitting for him two batters after Davis Schneider gave Toronto a 5-4 lead with a two-run shot. Chapman's finger issue is the same that caused him to miss time recently after originally hurting it in the weight room.

Bichette was 0-for-3 in Sunday's game before departing. In 113 games this season heading into the series finale against Cleveland, Bichette is slashing .316/.346/.491 with 18 home runs and 62 RBI.

Chapman was 0-for-1 with a walk during his abbreviated afternoon. He owns a .249/.338/.432 slash line with 15 homers and 50 RBI in 124 games this season.

Following the conclusion of their series with the Guardians, Toronto will host the Washington Nationals in a three-game series at Rogers Centre beginning Monday.