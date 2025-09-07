Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette will not be in the lineup on Sunday in the rubber match against the New York Yankees.

The 27-year-old left Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Yankees in the sixth inning after colliding with Yankees catcher Austin Wells after attempting to slide into home plate.

Bichette's leg was "pretty cut up", according to manager John Schneider and was sent for X-Rays, which came back negative.

The 5-foot-11 shortstop has been one of the premier hitters in majors this season, leading the league with 181 hits and 44 doubles, while adding a third-best .311 batting average.

He also has 18 home runs and 93 RBIs in 139 games this season.

Heading into Sunday's action, the Blue Jays lead the American League East with an 82-60 record, three games ahead of the Yankees.