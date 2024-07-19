Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette reinjured his right calf in Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers and will have an MRI.

The 26-year-old came out of the batter's box limping as he flew out to right to end the sixth. He spent time on the injured list in mid-June with a right calf injury. Leo Jimenez came onto replace Bichette at short for the top half of the seventh.

The team later said Bichette left with a right calf strain.

“I just feel bad for him. It sucks for him and for us," manager John Schneider said after the team's 5-4 loss.

It's been a season to forget thus far for the Orlando native as he closed out the first half of the season slashing .222/.275/.596 with four home runs and 30 RBI in 78 games. He was an All-Star the season before, hitting .306 with 20 homers and 73 RBI.

The Blue Jays and Tigers continue their three-game series Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre. Yusei Kikuchi will take the hill for Toronto against Reese Olson.