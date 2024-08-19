Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Bowden Francis has won the American League's Player of the Week Award, it was announced Monday.

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner won the award in the National League.

The award comes one day after Francis shut out the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday, turning in seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts in an eventual 1-0 win.

It was his second gem of the week, having held the Los Angeles Angels to one run over seven innings with eight strikeouts last Monday. The outings brought Francis' season ERA from 5.44 all the way down to 4.38.

Francis has appeared in 21 games for the Jays this season, making seven starts. He struggled as a starter to begin the season, but was inserted back into the rotation following the trade deadline.

In 42 career games as a Blue Jay in three seasons, Francis is 7-3 and has a 3.40 ERA with 94 strikeouts in 100.2 total innings pitched.

The Toronto Blue Jays will open a three-game set with the Cincinnati Reds at Rogers Centre Monday night, sending right-hander Kevin Gausman to the mound.