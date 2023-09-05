Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt is not in the starting lineup for the fourth straight game as the Jays continue their series in Oakland against the Athletics.

Belt did not start Saturday and then missed Sunday's series-finale against the Colorado Rockies with lower-back tightness. He then sat out Monday's opener against the A's with what manager John Schneider described as a stomach bug.

The 35-year-old Belt has been one of Toronto's better hitters this season as he comes into Tuesday slashing .252/.371/.473 with 16 home runs and 38 RBI in 96 games.

He joined the Blue Jays on a one-year deal this off-season after playing the first 12 years of his MLB career with the San Francisco Giants.

Toronto enters play Tuesday a half-game back of the Texas Rangers for the final American League wild card spot. They will send right-hander Chris Bassitt to the hill against lefty Ken Waldichuk Tuesday evening.