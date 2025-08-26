Ryan Borucki has rejoined the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

The Buffalo Bisons announced the signing of the lefty reliever on Tuesday.

A 31-year-old native of Mundelein, IL, Borucki was originally drafted by the team in 2012 and made his big-league debut with the Blue Jays in 2018.

Borucki went on to make 75 appearances for the Jays from 2018 to 2022 when he was traded to the Seattle Mariners. After finishing the year with the Mariners, he signed before the 2023 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates with whom he made 87 appearances over the past three campaigns.

In 2025, Borucki was 1-3 with a 5.28 earned run average and WHIP of 1.239 in 30.2 innings of work over 35 appearances. He was released by the team on Aug. 18.

For his career, Borucki is 15-12 with a 4.36 ERA and 1.286 WHIP in 252.0 IP in 183 games over eight seasons with the Pirates, Mariners and Jays.