The Toronto Blue Jays have welcomed Connor Overton back into the fold.

The team has signed the righty to a minor-league deal according to MLB.com's transactions log. He will report to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

Overton, 31, put in 6.2 innings of work over four appearances for the team during the 2021 season.

A native of Richmond, VA, Overton spent spring training with the New York Mets before being released at the end of March.

Overton spent the past three seasons with the Cincinnati Reds organization, making a combined nine major-league appearances over the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

For his career, which also included a stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Overton has a 1-2 mark with an earned run average of 4.85 and 1.298 WHIP in 59.1 innings pitched over 18 appearances in three seasons.

The Bisons (7-14) host the Rochester Red Wings (5-17) at Sahlen Field on Thursday night.