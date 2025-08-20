The Toronto Blue Jays are skipping Eric Lauer's spot in the rotation for their weekend series against the Miami Marlins, but manager John Schneider is adamant that it is not a permanent demotion for the lefty.

As MLB.com's Keegan Matheson reports, the situation could change week to week, but Lauer is the first starting pitcher to lose their spot.

"This is not a [permanent] move to the bullpen," Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters before their game on Wednesday.

Lauer has been a revelation in his first season in Toronto, with a 2.76 earned-run average and an 8-2 record in 20 games (14 starts). Lauer spent last season pitching in the KBO after flaming out of the majors, but has had a career year in his return with Toronto.

The Blue Jays are set to have former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber make his season and team debut on Friday. Bieber last pitched in the majors with the Cleveland Guardians in April of 2024 before having Tommy John surgery.

Veteran righty Max Scherzer has come on strong over the last month with the Blue Jays, with a 3.19 ERA over his last five starts. Bieber and Scherzer are veterans with four combined Cy Young awards, and longtime Blue Jays Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios and Chris Bassitt have filled out the five-man rotation for the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays enter Wednesday's action at 74-53, and hold a five-game lead over the New York Yankees in the American League East division standings.