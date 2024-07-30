Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk left Tuesday's 6-2 loss against the Baltimore Orioles with a left elbow contusion, the team announced.

The 25-year-old was 0-for-1 with one RBI when he was removed from the game. Brian Serven took over behind the plate and would be the team's full-time fill in at catcher should Kirk miss extended time, following the trade of Danny Jansen to the Boston Red Sox.

Kirk is working through an offensive down year, slashing .240/.305/.627 with two home runs and 25 RBI in 210 plate appearances this season.

The Tijuana, Mexico native was named an All-Star in 2022, when he hit .285 with 14 homers and 63 RBI in 139 games.