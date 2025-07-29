Blue Jays call up Lucas to start doubleheader opener, Bruihl optioned to minors
The Toronto Blue Jays shuffled some arms around ahead of their doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, with Easton Lucas recalled from Triple-A to start the opener.
In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays optioned lefty reliever Justin Bruihl to Triple-A.
Right-handed pitcher Lazaro Estrada was appointed from Triple-A to be the 27th man for both games of the doubleheader.
Bruihl, 28, has a 6.48 earned run average over 11 games with the Blue Jays this year. He allowed five runs in 1.1 innings in appearances in the team's last two games - losses to the Detroit Tigers and Orioles.
Lucas will make his first appearance for the Blue Jays since he made a bulk relief appearance on May 31 against the Athletics. He threw 4.2 shutout innings in that 8-7 victory.
On the year, Lucas, 28, has an ERA of 5.82 in five games (four starts).
Estrada pitched four innings in his major-league debut in a win against the Los Angeles Angels on July 5.
The Blue Jays play games two and three of a four-game set with the division-rival Orioles on Tuesday.