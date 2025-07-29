The Toronto Blue Jays shuffled some arms around ahead of their doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, with Easton Lucas recalled from Triple-A to start the opener.

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays optioned lefty reliever Justin Bruihl to Triple-A.

Right-handed pitcher Lazaro Estrada was appointed from Triple-A to be the 27th man for both games of the doubleheader.

Bruihl, 28, has a 6.48 earned run average over 11 games with the Blue Jays this year. He allowed five runs in 1.1 innings in appearances in the team's last two games - losses to the Detroit Tigers and Orioles.

Lucas will make his first appearance for the Blue Jays since he made a bulk relief appearance on May 31 against the Athletics. He threw 4.2 shutout innings in that 8-7 victory.

On the year, Lucas, 28, has an ERA of 5.82 in five games (four starts).

Estrada pitched four innings in his major-league debut in a win against the Los Angeles Angels on July 5.

The Blue Jays play games two and three of a four-game set with the division-rival Orioles on Tuesday.