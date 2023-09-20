With their playoff push heating up, the Toronto Blue Jays promoted outfielder Cam Eden from Triple-A Buffalo and optioned infielder Ernie Clement to the minors on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Eden is hitting .257 with three home runs and 48 RBIs alongside an on-base percentage of .354 over 131 games with the Bisons this season. Eden, a sixth-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, is known for his speed as he's stolen 53 bases in 57 tries this season.

Eden has never appeared in an MLB game and will be active for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees.

Clement, 27, is hitting .380 with one homer and 10 RBIs alongside a .385 on-base percentage over 29 games with the Blue Jays in 2023.

In an additional move, the Jays designated infielder Mason McCoy for assignment to make room on the 40-man assignment.

With a 7-1 win over the Yankees in the series opener, the Blue Jays have won four in a row and are 84-67 on the season. They own the second Wild Card spot in the American League, a full game ahead of the Texas Rangers and Settle Mariners with 11 games remaining.