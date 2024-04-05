The Toronto Blue Jays have selected right-handed pitcher Paolo Espino to the Major League roster and designated righty Wes Parsons for assignment, the team announced on Friday.

Espino, 37, pitched in six games for the Blue Jays in Spring Training, allowing five runs in 17.0 innings for an earned run average of 2.65.

The native of Panama spent the last four seasons with the Washington Nationals, where he had a record of 5-14 with an ERA of 4.91 in 82 games with 194 strikeouts in 233.0 innings.

Parsons broke camp with the Blue Jays, but struggled heavily in the opening week of the season. In two games, the 31-year-old reliever held an ERA of 10.80 in 5.0 innings.

Toronto has opened the season with a 3-4 record against a pair of playoff opponents from last season, and open a series against the red-hot New York Yankees in the Bronx on Friday.