The Toronto Blue Jays called up veteran left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer to their major league roster on Wednesday ahead of their game against the Boston Red Sox.

Reliever Casey Lawrence was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

Lauer, 29, last pitched in the majors with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023, where he held a 6.56 earned-run average over 10 games (nine starts).

Lauer made a trip over the Pacific Ocean to join the Kia Tigers of the Korean Baseball Organization after he was released by the Pittsburgh Pirates organization in 2024.

In seven starts in Korea, Lauer held a 4.93 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 34.2 innings.

Lauer returned stateside in Spring Training, joining the Blue Jays on a minor league contract. He started the season with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons, where he pitched to a 4.50 ERA in five starts.

Lauer can start or give bulk innings out of the bullpen - something the Blue Jays may need after Tuesday's starter, Bowden Francis, lasted just three innings in the blowout 10-2 loss and the bullpen had to shoulder the load.