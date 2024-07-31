The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled veteran starting pitcher Paolo Espino to start the series finale against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

Espino, 37, made two appearances for the Blue Jays earlier in April this season. He holds a 7.71 earned-run average in 4.2 innings this season.

The native of Panama fills the rotation spot vacated by the recently-traded Yusei Kikuchi, who was sent to the Houston Astros in exchange for a bevy of prospects on Monday.

Toronto has dropped two of the first three games of this series against the Orioles, despite the efforts of first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Guerrero has had an unbelievable start to the set, as he's gone eight-for-12 with three walks, five runs scored, five runs batted in and a pair of home runs.

Espino has an ERA of 5.06 with 216 strikeouts in 261.2 innings pitched across 96 career MLB games with the Milewaukee Brewers, Texas Rangers, Washington Nationals and Blue Jays.