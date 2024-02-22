Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah threw a live session at spring training on Thursday, which included testing out a new pitch.

TSN's Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell notes that Manoah was working on a cutter as part of the session in Dunedin, Fla.

Mitchell also notes that Manoah's fastball was consistently recorded at a "very encouraging" 92-93 miles per hour.

Alek Manoah is throwing live and they’ve got him at a consistent 92-93 with the heater. That’s a very encouraging gun reading. pic.twitter.com/btr9rLmpvH — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) February 22, 2024

Manoah is looking to bounce back this season after a turbulent 2023 campaign. The 26-year-old starter was optioned to the minors twice and finished 3-9 with a 5.87 ERA. It was significant setback after he went 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA while being named an All-Star in 2022.

“If you look at the biomechanics, my body was a little out of whack, mechanics were a little out of whack,” Manoah said last week. “Nobody wants to go out there and let their teammates down.”

He added as camp opened that he focused on improving his pitching form and bettering his physical shape in the off-season.

“Being able to fix my arm slot was the biggest thing for me,” Manoah said. “We’ve been able to address some of those things. Shoulder and arm were not getting to where I needed. We’re feeling really good right now.”