The Blue Jays are in the midst of a run of success that hasn't been seen in Toronto in a long time.

A win on Wednesday would push them to a tie for the longest winning streak in franchise history.

Toronto wraps up a three-game set with a matinee against the lowly Chicago White Sox (the worst team in the American League at 30-61), giving them a strong chance to tie the record.

Their next opponent is the Athletics, who rank second-worst in the American League at 38-55 entering Wednesday's action.

“We have a group that is really embracing who they are individually and collectively,” manager John Schneider said after Tuesday's 6-1 victory in a rain-shortened game against Chicago.

“That’s what we’re really grasping onto right now, and it’s what we’re going to continue to grasp onto going forward.”

The Blue Jays have achieved 11 wins in a row five times in franchise history - twice in 2015, and once each in 2013, 1998 and 1987. That 2015 season marked the only season since division realignment in 1994 that the Blue Jays won the five-team AL East division title.

Their current winning streak has put a similar goal in mind, given their 3.5-game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East standings. Toronto swept the Yankees as part of the winning streak earlier in July.

The team's success can't be credited to one player or facet of the team, either. The Blue Jays have succeeded in every area, with a noticeable turnaround since a 13-0 drubbing at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays on May 25 capped an ugly series sweep on the road.

A tale of two seasons Time frame Runs scored per game Runs allowed per game Record Before May 26 3.96 4.46 25-27 After May 26 5.52 4.32 29-11

The offensive production has skyrocketed, while the pitching has improved with veteran Eric Lauer, who pitched a season ago in Korea after failing to stick with a major-league team - providing a significant contribution with an earned-run average of 2.65 in seven starts.

“The way we’re playing, it’s everyone,” said starting pitcher José Berríos, who allowed one run in Monday's win. “Everyone is contributing to the team, every game, every win. It’s fun when we have a team, lineup and pitching staff. It’s everybody contributing to every win.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who led with two runs batted in on Tuesday, credits the team’s culture for the unexpected turnaround after last season’s disappointing 74-88 finish.

“Once I wake up, I just can’t wait to get to the field to be with my teammates. It’s been unbelievable. It’s what any manager wants, a team like that and a culture like that,” Guerrero said on Monday.

The Blue Jays have also set a franchise record for most wins before the All-Star break, with four more games left to improve upon that total.