Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk left Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning.

The team has not given a reason for Kirk's departure, but he did take a foul tip directly off the mask while catching the inning before. Kirk remained in the game and finished the inning but Tyler Heineman pinch-hit for the All-Star backstop when his turn in the order came around in the fourth inning.

The Jays and Tigers sat tied 0-0 at the time of Kirk's departure.

The 26-year-old has been one of Toronto's better players this season, entering play Saturday with a .302/.359/.408 slash line with seven home runs and 47 RBI in 87 games. He was 1-for-1 with a double off Tigers starter Tarik Skubal in his only at-bat Saturday.

The Jays (62-42) came into Saturday's record with the best record in MLB and will conclude their series in Detroit against the Tigers Sunday afternoon.