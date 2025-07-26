SCOREBOARD

Blue Jays' catcher Kirk leaves game vs. Tigers

Published

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk left Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning. 

The team has not given a reason for Kirk's departure, but he did take a foul tip directly off the mask while catching the inning before. Kirk remained in the game and finished the inning but Tyler Heineman pinch-hit for the All-Star backstop when his turn in the order came around in the fourth inning.

The Jays and Tigers sat tied 0-0 at the time of Kirk's departure.

The 26-year-old has been one of Toronto's better players this season, entering play Saturday with a .302/.359/.408 slash line with seven home runs and 47 RBI in 87 games. He was 1-for-1 with a double off Tigers starter Tarik Skubal in his only at-bat Saturday.

The Jays (62-42) came into Saturday's record with the best record in MLB and will conclude their series in Detroit against the Tigers Sunday afternoon.

© 2025 All rights reserved.