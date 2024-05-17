TORONTO — Three of the Blue Jays' relief pitchers have scheduled appearances with Toronto's triple-A affiliate as they recover from injuries.

Chad Green and Bowden Francis will pitch for the Buffalo Bisons on Sunday.

Yariel Rodriguez will take the mound for Buffalo on Tuesday.

Green has been nursing a right shoulder strain and was put on the 15-day injured list on April 20.

Francis was moved to the 15-day IL on April 25 with right forearm tendinitis.

Rodriguez was put on the 15-day IL with thoracic spine inflammation on April 30.

Green (1-0) has a 2.35 earned-run average over 7 2/3 innings pitched, striking out seven.

Francis (2-2) has an 8.59 ERA with 17 strikeouts over 14 2/3 innings. He's often been used as a long reliever after Rodriguez's shorter starts. The rookie Cuban pitcher has a 0-1 record with a 4.11 ERA over 15 1/3 innings, stirking out 16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2024.