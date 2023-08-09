Toronto Blue Jays reliever Chad Green is entering concussion protocols today, manager John Schneider said via MLB.com's Keegan Matheson.

Schneider described Green's next steps as a "meticulous process" to test him and make sure he is safe to return.

The veteran right-hander left Tuesday's game at Triple-A Buffalo after being hit in the head by a throw from the catcher to second base.

With the Bisons trailing 6-1 in the fifth inning against the Worcester Red Sox, Green delivered a fastball just wide of the strikezone. Red Sox base runner Ryan Fitzgerald was attempting to steal on the play and catcher Tyler Heineman fired over the mound to second base, striking a slumped-over Green in the head. The ball richocheted toward the first base side while Green clutched at the back of his head.

A trainer came out to speak with Green, who appeared to grin during the exchange, but he was removed from the game. He allowed one hit and recorded two outs before departing.

The 32-year-old righty is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and is expected to debut with the Blue Jays in their bullpen at the big-league level soon. Green was making his third appearance at Triple-A Buffalo this season and playing in his sixth minor league game overall in 2023. He has yet to allow a run this year in 6.0 innings of work.

Signed to a two-year, $8.5 million contract this off-season, Green has spent his entire seven-year MLB career with the New York Yankees, pitching to a 3.17 ERA in 272 games.