The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed veteran right-hander Casey Lawrence off waivers from the Seattle Mariners, it was announced Monday.

Lawrence has previously pitched at the big-league level for Toronto twice. Once for four games during the 2017 season, and then for six games in 2022.

He has a 3.60 ERA in four games for the Mariners this season, allowing four earned runs in 10.0 innings pitched. However, Lawrence has allowed 11 total runs, with seven of them being classified as unearned.

He surrendered 10 hits and two home runs over 5.0 innings of work in his last outing against the Miami Marlins on Friday, with six of the eight runs he allowed going down as unearned.

Lawrence has a career big-league ERA of 6.51 in parts of five MLB seasons split between the Mariners, Jays and St. Louis Cardinals and has an 8.04 mark in 10 outings with Toronto.

The Blue Jays (13-15) are off Monday and will begin a series with the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre Tuesday evening.