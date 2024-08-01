The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed catcher Nick Raposo off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals and optioned him to Triple-A Buffalo, it was announced Thursday.

Additionally, right-hander Paolo Espino, who allowed four earned runs in four innings in Wednesday's 10-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles, was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

The 26-year-old Raposo has appeared in 58 games for the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds, slashing .193/.251/.349 with seven home runs and 28 RBI.

The Providence, R.I., native was signed by the Cards as an undrafted free agent in 2020 after spending four seasons at Wheaton College in Norton, Mass.

Toronto sits last in the American League East Division at 50-59, 10 games back of the final wild card spot in the American League.