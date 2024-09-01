The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled left-handed pitcher Brandon Eisert and infielder Luis De Los Santos from Triple-A Buffalo.

Both players were made active for Sunday's contest against the Minnesota Twins.

Eisert, 26, is 4-2 with a 3.99 earned-run average along with two saves this season for Buffalo.

De Los Santos, 26, has six home runs and 16 RBIs in 43 games for Buffalo.

Hours later, the Jays announced they had claimed right-hander Dillon Tate off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles and optioned him to Triple-A Buffalo. Right-hander Paolo Espino was also designated for assignment.

The 30-year-old Tate appeared in 45 games between the Orioles and their Triple-A affiliate in Norfolk this season, going 2-1 with a 3.78 ERA.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2024.