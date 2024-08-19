The Toronto Blue Jays claimed relief pitcher Easton Lucas off waivers from the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

The team has optioned the 27-year-old reliever to Triple-A Buffalo.

Lucas appeared in six games this year going 1-0 with eight strikeouts and a 10.29 earned run average split between the Tigers and Oakland Athletics. The Tigers previously claimed Lucas off waivers from the Athletics in May.

Drafted in the 14th round by the Miami Marlins in the 2019 draft, Lucas has a career 9.22 ERA over 13.2 innings pitched.

Additionally, the Blue Jays have transferred starting pitcher Alek Manoah to the 60-day injured list.

The 27-year-old righty is recovering from UCL surgery on his right elbow and hasn't appeared with the team since the end of May.