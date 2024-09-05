The Toronto Blue Jays claimed righty reliever Emmanuel Ramirez off waivers from the Miami Marlins on Thursday, the club announced.

The team also announced that righty Jose Cuas has been designated for assignment.

Ramirez, 30, made his major league debut in 2024. He appeared in 15 games for the Marlins, going 0-1 with an earned run average of 6.97 and 1.403 WHIP over 20.2 innings pitched.

The native of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic has been assigned to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

Cuas, 30, appeared in four games with the Jays after being claimed off waivers from the Chicago Cubs in June.