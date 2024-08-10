The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed pitcher Luis Frias off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks and assigned him to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.

Frias, 26, appeared in seven games with the Diamondbacks this year, going 0-1 with a 9.95 earned-run average with seven strikeouts in 6.1 innings pitched.

The 6-foot-3 right-handed pitcher was designated for assignment on Thursday after the Diamondbacks claimed catcher Andrew Kizner from the Texas Rangers

Frias has a career ERA of 6.55 with 50 strikeouts in 57.2 innings pitched over parts of four seasons with the Diamondbacks.