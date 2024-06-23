The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed right-hander Jose Cuas off waivers from the Chicago Cubs, it was announced Sunday afternoon.

The team says he is being optioned to Triple-A Buffalo following the move.

Cuas, 29, has appeared in nine games so far this season with the Cubs, pitching to a 7.43 ERA with a 1.65 WHIP. He has allowed 16 hits, three home runs and six walks over his 13.1 innings pitched.

A native of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, Cuas began his MLB career with the Kansas City Royals in 2022 before arriving on the north side of Chicago in a trade involving outfielder Nelson Velazquez.

Cuas has a career ERA of 4.26 in 128 total MLB outings, 126 of them in relief.

The Blue Jays (35-41) come into play Sunday last in the American League East division, sitting six games back of the final American League wild-card spot.