The Toronto Blue Jays brought back a familiar face on Monday, claiming catcher Tyler Heineman off waivers from the Boston Red Sox, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, catcher Brian Serven was designated for assignment.

Heineman, 33, appeared in two games with the Red Sox this season, spending the majority of the campaign at Triple-A Worcester, batting .252 with 11 extra-base hits and 26 RBI.

The Pacific Palisades, Calif., native rejoins the Blue Jays, having played in a combined 29 games for the club between 2022 and 2023.

Serven, 29, was in his first season with the Blue Jays and made 28 appearances, batting .159 with and driving in three runs.

The Blue Jays recently swept the St. Louis Cardinals and are off Monday as they prepare to face the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.