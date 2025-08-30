Jeff Hoffman's up-and-down season hit a low point on Saturday, allowing three runs on three hits, including back-to-back home runs, in the ninth inning as the Toronto Blue Jays dropped their second straight game to the MLB-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

The 32-year-old right-hander has struggled considerably over the last week, conceding the lead or blowing a save in three of his last four outings.

Over 59 appearances in 2025, Hoffman has a 5.11 ERA with 29 saves in 36 opportunities.

Despite the struggles, Hoffman said he's confident he can turns things around following Saturday's loss.

"We’ve got a lot of guys who are trying really hard in there," Hoffman told reporters. "You don’t want to be the guy that ruins it for everybody for the night. Tomorrow’s a new day.”

Hoffman has now allowed 14 home runs this season, tied for the most in the MLB among relief pitchers.

“My stuff has not been great and when the stuff’s not great and the execution’s not great, that’s when you get hit," he said.

The Blue Jays' bullpen has become a rising concern as they own a 5.60 ERA since the All-Star break in mid-July which is second worst in the MLB, just ahead of the lowly Colorado Rockies.

Manager John Schneider says he knows Hoffman is capable of performing at a much higher level and says he's not the only one that needs to pitch better.

“He’s got 29 saves. He’s shown that he can do it. We’ve got to figure out, not just him but multiple guys, their strike throwing and locating," said Schneider. "We’re going to make the best decision for everyone to try to win every single night.”

After allowing two ninth inning homers in a blown save against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, Schneider elected to back to Hoffman the very next night as the veteran righty was able to pick up the save.

Hoffman signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Blue Jays this off-season and his deal with the Baltimore Orioles due to concern regarding his shoulder. Hoffman was named an All-Star last year with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 2.17 ERA over 68 appearances.

The Blue Jays, who have split their last 10 games, sit atop the AL East with a 78-58 record.