The Toronto Blue Jays and Cuban free agent pitcher Yariel Rodriguez are in agreement on a contract, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal adds the deal is pending a physical and "hurdles remain in his immigration."

Source confirms: Blue Jays in agreement with Cuban free-agent RHP Yariel Rodríguez. Deal is pending a physical, and hurdles also remain with his immigration. First with agreement: @francysromeroFR. Wrote about Jays and Rodríguez yesterday: https://t.co/rXkkgSJRt5 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 17, 2024

Rosenthal also reported Tuesday the Jays were "optimistic" about signing the right-hander.

Rodriguez, 26, pitched 56 games with Japan's Chunichi Dragons in 2022 and was lights out, recording a 1.15 ERA with 60 strikeouts in 54.2 innings out of the bullpen. He also pitched for Cuba during the World Baseball Classic, appearing in two games and turning in a 2.45 ERA in 7.2 innings.

Rodriguez pitched professionally in Cuba from 2015 to 2019 and joined the Dragons for the 2020 season. He did not report back to the club for 2023, instead holding showcases in the Dominican Republic for interested MLB clubs.

Rosenthal notes Rodriguez would likely fit with the Jays as a depth starter, who could also transition back to the bullpen.

Rodriguez carries a 3.30 ERA in six seasons in the Cuban National Series and a 3.03 ERA in three years in Japan's NPB.