Toronto Blue Jays centre fielder Daulton Varsho and third baseman Ernie Clement were among the 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists revealed Tuesday.

Varsho is up against Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox and Jake Meyers of the Houston Astros as he pursues his first Gold Glove.

Clement is joined by finalists Alex Bregman of the Astros and Cleveland Guardians star José Ramírez. The 28-year-old took a significant step forward in his MLB career this season, playing in a career-high 139 games.

The full list of finalists is below. The winners of the awards will be announced Nov. 3.



American League

P - Griffin Canning, Los Angeles Angels; Seth Lugo, Kansas City Royals; Cole Ragans, Kansas City Royals.

C - Freddy Fermin, Kansas City Royals; Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners; Jake Rogers, Detroit Tigers.

1B - Nathaniel Lowe, Texas Rangers; Ryan Mountcastle, Baltimore Orioles; Carlos Santana, Minnesota Twins.

2B - Andrés Giménez, Cleveland Guardians; Nicky Lopez, Chicago White Sox; Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers.

3B - Alex Bregman, Houston Astros; Ernie Clement, Toronto Blue Jays; José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians.

SS - Brayan Rocchio, Cleveland Guardians; Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees; Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals.

LF - Colton Cowser, Baltimore Orioles; Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians; Alex Verdugo, New York Yankees.

CF - Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox; Jake Meyers, Houston Astros; Daulton Varsho, Toronto Blue Jays.

RF - Wilyer Abreu, Boston Red Sox; Jo Adell, Los Angeles Angels; Juan Soto, New York Yankees.

UT - Willi Castro, Minnesota Twins; Mauricio Dubón, Houston Astros; Dylan Moore, Seattle Mariners.



National League

P - Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves; Luis Severino, New York Mets; Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies.

C - Patrick Bailey, San Francisco Giants; Gabriel Moreno, Arizona Diamondbacks; Will Smith Los Angeles Dodgers.

1B - Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies; Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves; Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks.

2B - Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks; Bryson Stott, Philadelphia Phillies; Brice Turang, Milwaukee Brewers.

3B - Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals; Matt Chapman, San Francisco Giants; Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies.

SS - Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs; Ezequiel Tovar, Colorado Rockies; Masyn Winn, St. Louis Cardinals.

LF - Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Arizona Diamondbacks; Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs; Brandon Marsh, Philadelphia Phillies.

CF - Brenton Doyle, Colorado Rockies; Blake Perkins, Milwaukee Brewers; Jacob Young, Washington Nationals.

RF - Sal Frelick, Milwaukee Brewers; Jake McCarthy, Arizona Diamondbacks; Mike Yastrzemski, San Francisco Giants.

UT Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals; Kiké Hernández, Los Angeles Dodgers; Jared Triolo, Pittsburgh Pirates.