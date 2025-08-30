Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho will be out of the lineup on Saturday when his team takes on the Milwaukee Brewers, manager John Schneider confirmed prior to the game.

Varsho left Friday's 7-2 loss to Milwaukee in the seventh inning after he was hit by a 97 MPH fastball from Brewer's left-handed pitcher Aaron Ashby.

The 29-year-old's X-Rays came back negative but still has some pain and swelling on the area he was hit.

While Varsho is out of the starting lineup, there is a chance that could be available to pinch-hit or be a defensive replacement depending on how he feels later in the day.

The gold glove outfielder has only appeared in 47 games this season while he was dealing with shoulder and hamstring injuries.

Varsho is hitting .226 this season with 15 home runs and 42 RBIs.

Toronto is holding onto the AL East lead with a 78-57 record and are three games ahead of the New York Yankees and a half game behind the Detroit Tigers for the best record in the American League.