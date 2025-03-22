Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho will open the season on the injured list as he continues to recover from shoulder surgery, manager John Schneider said via MLB.com's Keegan Matheson Saturday morning.

Schneider revealed that Varsho will be in Toronto Thursday for Opening Day to receive his Gold Glove Award, but will then head back to Dunedin, Fla. to continue his recovery. The Jays hope to have Varsho back during the first month of the season.

The 28-year-old Varsho appeared in 10 games this spring and posted a slash line of .276/.333/.793 with four home runs and nine RBI in 33 plate appearances.

He had 18 home runs, 58 RBI and a .700 OPS in 136 games last season before having surgery in September.

Varsho is headed into his third season as a member of the Blue Jays after being acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks in a trade three off-seasons ago.