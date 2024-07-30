The Minnesota Twins are acquiring relief pitcher Trevor Richards from the Toronto Blue Jays, according to multiple reports.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports 22-year-old outfielder Jay Harry is headed back to the Jays in the deal.

Richards, 31, has a 4.64 ERA in 45 games so far this season for the Jays with 49 strikeouts in 52.1 innings.

This was Richard's fourth season in Toronto after coming over in a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021.

A native of Aviston, Ill., Richards has also spent time with the Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays in addition to the Brewers and Jays. His career ERA sits at 4.51 in seven seasons.

Harry is hitting .214 with eight home runs and 39 RBI in 82 games so far this season. He was selected in the sixth round of last year's draft out of Penn State.

Richards joins a number of Blue Jays players to be traded in recent days, including Yusei Kikuchi, Justin Turner, Nate Pearson, Yimi Garcia and Danny Jansen.