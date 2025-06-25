Spencer Turnbull's time with the Toronto Blue Jays is over.

The team designated the 32-year-old righty for assignment on Wednesday to make room for the return of Max Scherzer.

Scherzer, 40, has been officially activated from the 60-day injured list to make his second start of the season on Wednesday night against the Cleveland Guardians.

Signed to a minor-league deal last month, Turnbull made three appearances for the Jays this season. He made his first start on Friday against the Chicago White Sox in a 7-1 loss. Turnbull surrendered five hits and four earned runs in two innings of work. He walked two and struck out two.

He finishes his Jays tenure with a 1-1 mark with a 7.11 earned run average and 2.526 WHIP in 6.1 innings of work.

A native of Demopolis, AL, Turnbull was in his seventh big league campaign, having previously spent time with the Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers.