The Toronto Blue Jays designated righty pitcher Jose Urena for assignment and called up lefty Easton Lucas from Triple-A on Saturday.

Lucas, 28, makes his return to the big-league roster after making four starts earlier in the season. He pitched two scoreless outing across 10.1 combined innings in his first two appearances in April, but follow those outing up with a pair of forgettable efforts.

In his final two starts against the Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners, Lucas allowed 14 earned runs over 6.2 innings, and was promptly demoted after his earned-run average ballooned from 0.00 to 7.41.

Urena, 33, pitched in six games for the Blue Jays - two starts - and held a 3.65 ERA over 12.1 innings. He struck out five batters and allowed three home runs over his six appearances, with the most recent work coming in Thursday's 12-0 win over the Athletics in which he pitched two scoreless frames.

Toronto looks to make it four wins in a row when they battle the Athletics on Saturday afternoon. With Braydon Fisher tabbed to open that game, Lucas may be called on to give long relief in a bullpen game.