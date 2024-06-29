The Blue Jays designated reliever Tim Mayza for assignment Saturday morning, ending his run as Toronto's longest-tenured player.

The team is bringing up right-hander Jose Cuas from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.

The moves comes after Mayza allowed five earned runs without recording an out in Friday's 16-5 loss to the New York Yankees, raising his ERA on the season to 8.03 in 35 appearances.

Mayza has spent his entire seven-year career with the Jays since making his debut all the way back in August of 2017 as a 25-year-old. Now 32, Mayza has been an integral piece of the Jays' bullpen for years and recorded a career-best 1.52 ERA in 69 appearances last season.

But his 2024 season has been far different with the left-hander allowing at least two runs in four of his past seven outings. He's also allowing a career-worst 13.1 hits per nine innings and striking out just 5.8 hitters per nine innings.

In 352 career big league outings, the Allentown, PA., native has a 20-8 record with a 3.87 ERA and 292 strikeouts spread out over 283.2 innings pitched.

Cuas, 29, was claimed off waivers from the Chicago Cubs earlier this week. He has appeared in nine MLB games so far this season, pitching to a 7.43 ERA with a 1.65 WHIP.

The Jays (37-44) continue their series with the Yankees (53-31) Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre, sending Chris Bassitt to the hill against left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr.