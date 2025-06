Erik Swanson's time with the Toronto Blue Jays appears to be at its end.

The team designated the veteran right-hander for assignment on Tuesday.

It was one of several moves made by the team with righty starter Bowden Francis also placed on the 15-day injured list with an impingement in his pitching shoulder and pitchers Paxton Schultz and Justin Bruihl selected in corresponding moves.

More to come.