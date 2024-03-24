CLEARWATER, Fla. — Trea Turner and Alec Bohm drove in two early runs and the Philadelphia Phillies held on the rest of the way en route to a 2-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday in pre-season action.

Aaron Nola (2-1) struck out four batters, walked one and allowed just two hits in 5 2/3 innings starting on the mound for Philadelphia (9-14).

Max Lazar picked up the save pitching the final 2/3 of the ninth inning.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., with two hits, Addison Barger and Isiah Kiner-Falefa combined for Toronto's (13-16) four hits on the day. The Jays have now lost three in a row.

Starter Chris Bassitt (1-2) took the loss, striking out four batters, walking one and giving up five hits and two runs in five innings of work.

The Blue Jays close out their pre-season with a matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

