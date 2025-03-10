Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Erik Swanson will meet with specialist Dr. Keith Meister this week as he deals with forearm/elbow inflammation, MLB.com's Keegan Matheson reports.

Swanson has not yet appeared in a spring training game thus far and figures to start the 2025 season on the injured list.

The 31-year-old struggled in 2024, posting a 5.03 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 39.1 innings pitched. However, Swanson was far better in the second half of the season, pitching to a 2.55 ERA from July 20 and on.

Acquired in November of 2022 in a deal with the Seattle Mariners involving outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, Swanson is entering his third season with the Jays after putting up a 2.97 ERA in 69 outings in 2023.

He pitched his first four MLB seasons for Seattle after making his big-league debut in April of 2019.