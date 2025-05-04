TORONTO - Manager John Schneider has faith the Toronto Blue Jays offence will emerge from its early-season funk.

The Blue Jays dropped the final two outings of their three-game set against the Cleveland Guardians because of a lack of clutch hitting.

Schneider's lineup left a whopping 25 runners on base in the series, including nine apiece in the two defeats.

"It's a tough couple of games, really three close games," said Schneider, whose team won the opener 5-3 on Friday, but dropped 5-3 and 5-4 decisions to close against the Guardians.

The Blue Jays especially struggled to score late on Saturday and Sunday against the Guardians' strong bullpen. After snatching a 3-0 lead in the fifth inning on Saturday, their final 12 hitters were retired in order.

On Sunday, the Blue Jays left runners on third in the eighth and ninth innings. The eighth inning was particularly painful because Toronto had runners on second and third after an Ernie Clement sacrifice run for the first out.

But Myles Straw and Nathan Lukes popped up for the final two outs.

"You're trying to scrap across a run there," Schneider said. "You get a good bunt from Ern and we just couldn't get it done there with those with those pop-ups.

"In that situation, there's going to be match-ups you like and there's going to be match-ups that are going to be tough, especially against a bullpen like that.

"Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. But you have to take your chances."

The Blue Jays also got caught taking chances early. After Bo Bichette led off the first inning with a double and moved to third on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s single, a potential big inning was snuffed out by a Guardians double play.

Santander grounded out to first, and then Bichette got caught in a rundown between third and home.

"I talked to Vlad, talked to Bo about it," Schneider said. "It's a weird play. They're likely going to get two outs. I think the best possible outcome was Bo stays at third. But you're trying to score early and those things happen."

VARSHO SIDELINED

Gold-glove outfielder Daulton Varsho was given the series finale off to rest his lower back.

Varsho missed the first 28 games after offseason right shoulder surgery. He played in five straight before taking Sunday off to rest.

"His back was a little bit tight, and I'm not taking any chances with him after what he's been through," Schneider said.

NEW ADDITIONS

The Blue Jays have yet to confirm they have signed veteran right-handed pitchers Spencer Turnbull and Jose Urena. But reports indicate the deals are done, pending physicals.

"We might, yeah, we've got to go figure that out right now, before, before we hit the (plane)," replied Schneider when asked if he'll have some additional help when his club begins a six-game trip on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2025.