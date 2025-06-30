Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer exited Monday's game in the bottom of the sixth inning after colliding with the knee of New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm while sliding into third base.

Springer appeared to make contact with his head/neck and appeared to be in serious discomfort leaving the field.

Davis Schneider shifted from second base to left field, Nathan Lukes moved from left to right field, while Andres Gimenez entered the game at second base.

Springer was 0-for-2 with a walk when he was removed from the game. The Blue Jays held a 5-3 lead over the Yankees after Vladimir Guerrero's two-run single, the play in which Springer incurred the injury.

Entering Monday's contest, the 35-year-old Springer was hitting .265 with 11 home runs, 40 RBI, and nine stolen bases.